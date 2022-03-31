Wind advisory until 7 a.m.

A wind advisory continues until 7 a.m. We have been following damage to trees and power outages overnight and these issues will continue into sunrise.

Temperatures are noteworthy in today's forecast. We are sitting mild this morning in the upper 50s and low 60s but we'll cool during the day. By 8 a.m., temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We'll drop to 48 by the noon hour with a mostly cloudy sky. And by the evening drive, we'll sit around 47 degrees. Rain won't be an issue for us today and the sky stays mostly cloudy. Winds will continue from the southwest at 10 to 25 mph.

Jennifer Ketchmark Cooling Temperatures



A weak front will pass through the Ohio Valley tonight, giving us a mostly cloudy sky and the chance to see a quick wintry mix. This won't accumulate or lead to any issues, but don't be surprised if you see a few snowflakes overnight and into Friday morning. We'll see a low of 35.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures warm to about 50.

The weekend looks rather nice. The only rain chance is an isolated chance Saturday evening. Saturday warms to 57 and Sunday will top out around 59.

MORNING RUSH

Early showers, very windy

Cooling temps

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, cooling

Still breezy

4 PM: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Quick wintry mix chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 31

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts