Wind Advisory in effect ahead of stronger evening storms

Significantly warmer. Very windy. And did we mention storms? Today's forecast has a lot going on!

First up, the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for the area starting at noon and continuing through 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds will range from 15 to 30 mph this afternoon but gust up to 50 mph. This could lead to some tree limbs coming down and power outages.

A RED FLAG WARNING is also starting at noon for Adams and Mason County. This means that the gusty winds could also lead to rapidly spreading fires. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged in this area. It should be taken into consideration area wide today.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wind Advisory



The incredible warm up is also a huge part of today's story. We'll start at 48, warm to 70 by noon and then up to 79 by 4 p.m. It will be dry and mostly cloudy during the day so this is a warm up you can experience.

This warm and windy weather is here today because of a strong cold front out to our west. This will bring in a line of showers and storms later this evening. It looks like storms should move into southeast Indiana by 9-10 p.m. and then push east across the viewing area in the overnight hours. There is still a low end severe weather risk (marginal risk) to encompass the high wind threat for a few stronger storms. Obviously, the wind is going to be an issue before, during and after rainfall.

Spotty, light showers will linger into Thursday morning. Temperatures cool to 52 overnight and then warm back to 60 on Thursday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and a lot of the day will be dry.

Temperatures settle into more "average" levels for the end of the week and weekend ahead.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, very windy

Evening storms after 9 p.m.

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers likely

A few storms, very windy

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Spotty morning rain

Mostly cloudy, cooler

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 36

==========

