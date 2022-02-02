Watch
'Do not wait until the storm comes': Tri-State residents prepare for potential winter storm

Duke Energy expects 300 additional power linemen
Duke Energy said 300 linemen from out of state are coming to Cincinnati to help in case of power outages due to a potential winter storm. Advocates are also planning on providing meals to seniors.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Feb 01, 2022
CINCINNATI — The potential for freezing rain, ice and snow later in the week is already a concern for some.

Duke Energy expects 300 power linemen from other states to roll into Cincinnati Wednesday evening. The company hopes to quickly restore power to any customers who lose it.

"I'm not looking forward to it," said Chris Schneider, a customer at Cliff Hardware in Sharonville.

The winter weather threat moved salt, scrapers, shovels and ice melt almost as fast as the store stocks them.

"We've been slammed this morning," Cliff Hardware owner Eli Wickemeier said. "We're just trying to reload as we go. Do not wait until the storm comes to try to buy supplies."

Doug Woodrick of Fairfield bought two shovels.

"My wife sent me," he said. "I'm getting the brand new snow blower out today. (I'll) get it running, make sure everything's good, get some good gas in it — that way we might not have to use it."

The Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio plans to use Wednesday to beef up deliveries. Staff will bring extra meals to all 27,000 senior citizen clients to ensure each has food in the event that weather prevents delivery Thursday and Friday.

"We worry about power outages and people being safe in their homes," council spokesperson Paula Smith said. "We also worry about falls because falls can cause very serious injuries and often can cause serious injuries and often can lead to death for older adults."

Their staff also plans to check on the most vulnerable. However, they encourage others to do the same.

Once the storm hits, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he encourages all Ohioans to avoid unnecessary travel.

"My wife's going to the grocery store today, I'll get gas," Woodrick said. "That'll be it."

