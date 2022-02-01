ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued

New this morning, a winter storm watch has been issued for all Tri-State counties starting Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Significant impacts to travel are expected. At this point, we can go round and round about totals for ice and snow but the reality is, roads may become impassable Thursday.

And this isn't the hype machine folks. That's wording straight from the NWS. "Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible."

Quickly, let's touch on your Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Today will turn mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will bring light to moderate showers during the day with highs in the mid 40s. Roads will stay wet and passable all day Wednesday.

But Wednesday night into Thursday morning is when the freezing rain potential begins from northwest to southeast. Colder air diving in from the northwest will make it to the surface and lead to rain freezing up on any and all surfaces possible. This will be around for the Thursday morning drive for some and taking over area-wide during the day Thursday. So your impact on travel could be first thing Thursday morning.

Ice is issue #1. The amount of ice is also troubling. It already looks like 1/4" to 1/2" an inch of ice is possible. That would not only lead to big issues for travel, it would put a major strain on the power system. Power outages look likely.

Issue #2 becomes the snow. Behind the ice, a period of sleet will take over for several hours before turning to snowfall. This too should be measurable with the highest amounts of snow to the northwest and tapering off to the southeast. This too will make travel very difficult if not impossible for some areas Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be the highest impact weather wise to our travel as ice is down on the ground and snow starts to cover it.

Snow will fall Thursday evening and night. While snow tapers off going into the Friday morning drive, I have a feeling very little driving will be happening. Numerous inches of snow could fall north of the Ohio River. Farther southeast, the amounts are lower, but there's still the ice under it.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Milder

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain off to the west

Mild

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely

Cold rain

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain turns to freezing rain

Slick spots begin - ice

Low: 32

