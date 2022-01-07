Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Crews continue to treat Tri-State roads amid frigid temps

Black ice poses threat
items.[0].videoTitle
Snow Greater Cincinnati NKY Maysville
Posted at 11:58 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 23:58:05-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews across the Tri-State are paving the way for a smooth morning commute.

While it will feel like below zero during Friday's morning rush, most major roads in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area are free of snow. Side streets and sidewalks that have not been treated may be a rougher trek as the southern parts of the Tri-State saw much more snow.

Glenn Halila has been hitting the roads in Northern Kentucky for decades.

"Everyone knows me as Rose Man Glenn," Halila said. "This is my 30th year — believe it or not — in the flower business."

While he's used to traveling in all sorts of conditions, Hilila said he knows the cold and snow are no good for business.

"I [said] OK I'm going to sell flowers in the bars. Guess what? Nobody is in the bars," Hilila said. "I had to peel out of the street and my tires were spinning a bit. The side roads are bad, the main roads are fine...if you're on the side roads, take it slow. Take it easy."

Bracken, Pendleton and Mason counties saw some of the worst conditions in the area. Cars were stuck on the side of the road on Route 62 and most businesses around Maysville had closed early due to the weather. The businesses that did stay open quickly closed when a Level 2 Snow Emergency was enacted, making the city a ghost town.

The early closures were good for crews focused on getting the roads back to passable. Now, their focus turns to the temperature as some areas may be icy in the morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews will be working on frozen roadways overnight when black ice poses a threat to drivers. To check out priority routes for crews in Kentucky, click here.

RELATED | Cincinnati Public Schools, more districts closed Friday due to weather
RELATED | Snow ends as the arctic air kicks in

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018