Crews continue to treat Tri-State roads amid frigid temps

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews across the Tri-State are paving the way for a smooth morning commute.

While it will feel like below zero during Friday's morning rush, most major roads in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area are free of snow. Side streets and sidewalks that have not been treated may be a rougher trek as the southern parts of the Tri-State saw much more snow.

Glenn Halila has been hitting the roads in Northern Kentucky for decades.

"Everyone knows me as Rose Man Glenn," Halila said. "This is my 30th year — believe it or not — in the flower business."

While he's used to traveling in all sorts of conditions, Hilila said he knows the cold and snow are no good for business.

"I [said] OK I'm going to sell flowers in the bars. Guess what? Nobody is in the bars," Hilila said. "I had to peel out of the street and my tires were spinning a bit. The side roads are bad, the main roads are fine...if you're on the side roads, take it slow. Take it easy."

Bracken, Pendleton and Mason counties saw some of the worst conditions in the area. Cars were stuck on the side of the road on Route 62 and most businesses around Maysville had closed early due to the weather. The businesses that did stay open quickly closed when a Level 2 Snow Emergency was enacted, making the city a ghost town.

Here's a look at Route 62 going into Maysville. Roads have quickly deteriorated here. Mason County is now under a Level 2 snow emergency.

The early closures were good for crews focused on getting the roads back to passable. Now, their focus turns to the temperature as some areas may be icy in the morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews will be working on frozen roadways overnight when black ice poses a threat to drivers. To check out priority routes for crews in Kentucky, click here.

