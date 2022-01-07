Cincinnati Public Schools, more districts closed Friday due to weather

CINCINNATI — All Cincinnati Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 7 as the Tri-State expects to see frigid temperatures in the morning.

Though the snow is ending, the Greater Cincinnati area is expected to see below zero wind chills early Friday. CPS said all schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 7 following the district's severe weather procedures. The district said staff will report. The day will be a traditional inclement weather day, meaning no remote learning will take place.

9 First Warning Weather is forecasting temperatures starting in the single digits and highs only in the low to mid-20s Friday, feeling like the teens.

RELATED | WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow ends as the arctic air kicks in

Cincinnati Public Schools had previously announced some schools would switch to remote learning due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 surge, but now all schools will be closed for a traditional inclement weather day. CPS closes for snow or extremely hot or cold temperatures. For more information on the district's severe weather and emergency closings procedures, click here.

Due to -5 to -10 degree wind chills in the morning, all CPS schools will be closed January 7, following the CPS severe weather procedures. Staff report. This will be a traditional inclement weather day, meaning no remote/distance learning will take place. https://t.co/EXOrV5MMZk pic.twitter.com/J8Yelyo5bn — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) January 7, 2022

Several other school districts in the Tri-State will be closed, delayed or moving to remote learning due to winter weather, including multiple schools in Kentucky. To see a full list of school closures and delays, click here.

RELATED | Tri-State School Closings and Delays

While it will feel like below zero during Friday's morning rush, most major roads in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area are free of snow. Side streets and sidewalks that have not been treated may be a tougher trek.