Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes, flooding plagues Tri-State after extreme cold

CINCINNATI — Wednesday marks the first day in 133 hours that temperatures around the Tri-State have reached above freezing after Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008 hit Friday. While the Tri-State dealt with the negative wind chills and extreme cold, buildings and residences were impacted by freezing and bursting pipes.

Here's a list of places around the Tri-State that are dealing with water or pipe issues:

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts

The Fitton Center for Creative Arts had its sprinkler system burst on Christmas Eve. Officials haven't confirmed the cause of the system malfunctioning, but the water damaged multiple areas of the center. Despite the damage, the center has been cleared to host its New Year's Eve celebration.

Kings Island Winterfest

Kings Island canceled its Winterfest on Monday after water line damage at multiple location throughout the park. Kings Island anticipated to reopen for Winterfest on Tuesday. Those that purchased tickets for Monday are able to use them on any other date through New Year's Eve.

Hathaway's Diner

Hathaway's Diner, which is located on the ground level of Carew Tower, dealt with multiple burst pipes.

The restaurant said via social media that clean-up has begun, and they plan to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Clinton-Massie Elementary School

Eight inches of water was found in the front offices of Clinton-Massie Elementary on Christmas. Fire crews also found ceiling tiles floating throughout the hallways and offices.

Beechwood Senior Center

The Beechwood Senior Center in Avondale has been dealing with water leaks. Water could be seen dripping in elevator shafts, as well as pooling in some units.

Colonial Heights and Garden

Located in Florence, the Colonial Heights and Garden retirement home had pipes burst on Christmas, which flooded the building.

Senate

The popular gourmet hot dog joint had to close its Blue Ash location on Tuesday after it had pipes burst, which caused flooding.

The restaurant announced the next morning that it would be reopening Wednesday.

VCA College Hill Animal Hospital

VCA's College Hill location had to close Tuesday after pipes burst in the building. The vet office said they expected to open Wednesday, and all appointments for Tuesday would be rescheduled.

Williamsburg Apartments

The Williamsburg Apartments in Avondale have multiple units with flooding due to frozen pipes. One resident that spoke with WCPO also doesn't have working heat. WCPO has reached out to a representative for the owners about the water damage.

Ohio Statehouse

Water was seen pouring into the Senate chamber and an adjacent lounge Tuesday after a pipe burst at the Ohio Statehouse. Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling and then pooling across the carpets.

The water damage isn't expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital — Mason campus

The Mason campus for Children's Hospital had to close one of its buildings, which includes urgent care, due to water issues. Building A will be closed until Jan. 2, and those who had appointments affected were contacted by the hospital to reschedule. The campus' Building B and C weren't impacted and remain open with regular schedules.

Here's a full list of the specialty offices affected:



Audiology

Breast Feeding Medicine

EEG (Electroencephalogram)

ENT (Otolaryngology)

Gastroenterology

Laboratory Services

Neurology

Nutrition Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pediatric Rehabilitation

Physical Therapy

Radiology

Ultrasound

For those who are dealing with busted pipes, you're advised to first locate and turn off your main water supply and water heater. You can temporarily use leak clamps to help. The City of Cincinnati said if you need assistance, you can call 513-591-7700.

For those with frozen pipes, the American Red Cross says you should keep your faucets open as water will begin to flow through as it dethaws and help melt ice. From there, you're advised to apply heat to the section of piping, whether it be with a hair dryer, space heater or other device. Do not use flammable devices or open flames. If you're unable to locate the frozen area or it's not accessible, call a plumber.

