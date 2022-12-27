'It’s been a living hell': West Price Hill apartments without heat, hot water for days

CINCINNATI — There’s a chill in the air in the hallways, and inside the apartment units at the Pinecrest Community Center.

One thermostat read 52-degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Willis Nibert, Resident Chair Committee for the building, the 190-unit apartment building on W. 8th Street in West Price Hill has been without heat and hot water for five days.

“The only way I can get out of here, I hate to say it, but is to be in a body bag. That’s how much suffering I’m here. I have to get on to them to do their jobs,” Nibert said.”

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) owns the property. Monday afternoon, a CMHA spokesperson responded to WCPO 9’s request for a statement:

"Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority was made aware of HVAC issues at Pinecrest and acted immediately to restore heat for the families Friday. As you know, the area experienced extreme cold temperatures which impacts pipes. Once made aware of water problems, CMHA worked with contractors to identify and correct the problem. We are continuing to do everything we can to ensure every family is safe. We are in the process of making final assessments and hotel vouchers may be offered to families."

UPDATE: CMHA, the property owner, has responded. I’ve asked for clarification on when a fix will be coming for the people living in the 190-unit apartment building. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/h7j0LgC748 — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) December 26, 2022

Residents said multiple pipes broke on Friday, which caused the hot water, and heat to be turned off. As of Tuesday morning, neither had been turned back on.

On Tuesday, CMHA responded to WCPO's request for an update on when the heat and water would be restored and a spokesperson said, "We will provide an update when it is available."

UPDATE FROM CMHA: I asked for when a fix would be coming for the 190-unit apartment building that has been without heat, and without hot water for 4 days. Their response? "We will provide an update when it is available"@WCPO https://t.co/Lr3jgcfvcz — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) December 27, 2022

Erica Bellomo lives on the first floor of the apartment building.

“I do my part as a resident here. I want them to do their part as management here,” she said.

She, and her two-year-old daughter, said the past few days have been a struggle. Water poured through broken pipes into her bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen on Friday. She was left mopping it all up.

“I’m not going to sit around and wait on them. I know they’re not coming. It’s annoying walking around with wet feet, puddles. I had cold wet feet. It’s disgusting. It’s cold out. We’re cold in here. I had to clean up water. It’s too much,” she said.

She, and other residents voiced frustration about a lack of communication between CMHA, and the tenants.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re public housing or not, or if some people pay $25 for rent, or someone pays $710 for rent. It doesn’t matter. We’re human. We’re cold. If we’re paying, we should be taken care of,” she said.

Videos sent by residents living in the apartment building show water pooling on the floor, ruining Christmas presents in some apartment units.

“Beyond frustrating. Beyond disappointment. Angry that, like I said, this could’ve all been avoidable,” Alice Smith, a woman who lives in the building, said.

Tenants were told a fix might come by Tuesday. CMHA has yet to confirm when a fix will come.

