Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights out of CVG: DOT to investigate nationwide cancellations

HEBRON, Ky. — The US Department of Transportation said it will look into the widespread Southwest Airlines flight delays and cancellations that have occurred this holiday weekend and continue Tuesday.

Across the country, Southwest has cancelled 62% of its flights Tuesday and about 70% of flights set to depart CVG.

Southwest customers have been vocal on social media about these cancellations, delays and long hold times to talk with a customer service agent.

"You gotta have some patience around this time, I suppose, but uh wow, it's pretty ridiculous," one passenger, Brian Walker said. "And there's zero information being spread at all and so that's kind of annoying."

Monday night, the US Department of Transportation said on Twitter, it's looking into the situation to see if the cancellations were controllable.

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

The department also said it will look into whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

Southwest has also responded to the issues. In a statement, the company said in part, "our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

They also said there will continue to be a reduced schedule over the next couple of days, with Southwest flying a third of its schedule. You can read the full statement here.

