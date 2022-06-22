CINCINNATI — More than 20,000 people are without power as severe weather makes its way through the Tri-State.

As of 5:30 p.m., Hamilton County is reporting the most outages. Duke Energy's outage map shows around 3,000 people without power along the Ohio-Indiana border, a large amount of whom live in Harrison. Large outages have also been reported in Indian Hill and Blue Ash, as well as the Clifton and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power in Northern Kentucky, many in Campbell County. An outage is impacting around 2,000 in Cold Spring. An outage map for Owen Electric shows around 1,700 people are also without power in northern Boone County.

POWER OUTAGES: Duke Energy reporting that more than 21,000 customers are without power this evening due to the severe weather. Here is a look at the county wide outages. Most in Hamilton county are on the west side. #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #NKYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/PZ2TamDGrR — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) June 22, 2022

As the storm travels west to east, outages are also being reported in Clermont County. Around 3,000 are without power in Williamsburg. There are currently more than 340 active outages in the Tri-State, per Duke Energy.

On its website, Duke Energy released a statement saying crews are working to restore power.

"Crews will be working into the night to make repairs to the damage caused by this afternoon's severe storms," the statement says. "Estimated times of restoration will be provided once we've been able to assess the full extent damage. Adjustments to those estimates will be shared as we progress. Thank you for your patience."

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Tri-State until 8 p.m. Here's the latest forecast.

READ MORE

Hot and humid weather impacted by cold front passing through

221,000 without power in Ohio, Kentucky after powerful storms