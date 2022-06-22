Heat advisory issued then storms likely

Today is our hottest and most humid day of the work week and it also happens to be the day with the highest storm chance too. Let's break it down!

First, heat and humidity rise today and you'll notice the difference in our comfort level. Temperatures start in the low 70s, warm to 90 by noon and then up to 94 by 3 p.m. The heat index will range from 100-104 this afternoon, which puts us in a heat advisory from 12 to 7 p.m.

Thunderstorms are the second element to today's forecast story and that is focused from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cold front moves quickly through the Tri-State and in that process, a few strong to severe storms will be possible in that time frame I mentioned. Large hail and damaging winds are possible.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday SPC Outlook



Here's what it should look like this afternoon. Storms fire up first in our northern locations as a few cells and then the line expands and grows in intensity as it drops south and southeast across the area. Storms should be over the Cincinnati metro area around 3-5 p.m. By 7 p.m., a lot of our storm activity will have moved south and diminished locally.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday 2 p.m.



Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday 4 p.m.



Behind the front, we'll feel a noticeable drop in heat and humidity. Thursday will be mostly sunny, not as humid with a high of 85. Friday isn't too bad either with low levels of humidity staying around locally. We'll warm to 88 with a mostly sunny sky.

The weekend ahead will be warmer and a bit more humid. Saturday is our dry day with a high of 91 and a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will also be around 90 but expected scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Warmer, muggy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny until midday

Spotty storms from 3-7 p.m.

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Lower humidity

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

