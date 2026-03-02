Weather Alert Day: Tracking snow, freezing rain and rain

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The morning hours will be impacted by snowfall, freezing rain and sleet. This could impact the morning drive, so be sure to tune in as we track the wintry mix and follow up on any travel-related issues. The NWS has our area in a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY due to these expected problems. It will be in effect until 11 a.m.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m.

Snow moves into the area early this morning, especially north of the Ohio River. To the south, periods of sleet and freezing rain will occur. This will be the case up through the main morning drive and the start of the school day. Much like last week, a lot of the snow that falls will melt as it hits the pavement. But there will be some bands of snow that come down quick enough to coat the roads in some locations. This won't stick around very long, but that would mean slick spots for the morning drive. The best chance for this is our very northern counties. That's where we could see 1-2" of snow this morning, with some reports of up to 3".

The closer you are to the Ohio River, the less snow you'll see. Most of the morning snow should melt closer to the river and locations to the south. It's to the south that the freezing rain and sleet could lead to some icy spots this morning.

WCPO 7 AM Radar

WCPO Radar by 10 a.m.

Temperatures will slowly rise as precipitation continues to fall. That means that we'll see a transition from snow to freezing rain to eventually rainfall for the afternoon hours. Temperatures by 4 p.m. rise to 36 degrees, but the warmest air of the day will happen just before midnight as we warm to 40 degrees.

Temperatures continue to rise overnight as isolated showers continue. By sunrise Tuesday, we will have warmed to 44 degrees.

Rain is expected on Tuesday. We'll see scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to warm, rising to the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Every single day this week has a rain chance. We could also see thunderstorms on Thursday this week.

MORNING RUSH

Snow to the north

Freezing rain and sleet to the south

Low: 29

MONDAY

Morning wintry mix

To afternoon showers

High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT

Slowly rising temperatures

Overcast, isolated showers

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Overcast sky, milder

Scattered showers likely

High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Overcast

Low: 51

