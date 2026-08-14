WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain still possible into midday

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.
We are still monitoring the radar for rain, but thankfully, most of the morning rain activity did not make it into the Tri-State. This will hopefully limit our flooding issues today.
An areal flood watch is still in effect until 11 a.m. today. The SPC has our area included in a "marginal" risk for severe storms.
Our best chance for rain was prior to 12 p.m. After that, only isolated storms remain for the rest of the day. The sky will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures climb to the mid 80s. It's still very muggy outside too.
There's the potential for another round of scattered storms tonight. If it doesn't rain, the sky will stay mostly cloudy.
Temperatures are rising this weekend to the upper 80s and low 90s. With continued high levels of humidity, it's going to feel closer to 100 degrees on both days. We'll also see isolated storm chances on both days. Saturday actually has a "slight risk" of severe storms, mainly focused around isolated activity that comes back between 3-10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Isolated showers
Very muggy, flooding possible
High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered storms possible
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
SATURDAY
Isolated showers and storms
Very muggy, feels like 95-98 degrees
High: 89
SATURDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Very muggy
Low: 72
SUNDAY
Isolated showers and storms
Mostly cloudy, feels like 100 degrees
High: 92
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