What are your chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?

CINCINNATI — As Irving Berlin wrote back in the early 1940s, “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas,” and many people every season hope for snow on Christmas morning. It is a Hollywood staple that is depicted in pretty much any Christmas movie. Every Christmas greeting card or commercial seems to make Christmas and snow synonymous with each other. But it really isn’t “just like the one I used to know.”

What are our chances of seeing those treetops glisten? It may not be as high as you expect.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Probabilities of seeing a White Christmas in the Ohio River Valley

Before going too deep into the weeds, we have to determine what is a “White Christmas?” Unbeknownst to most, the definition of a White Christmas, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. local time Christmas Day. By this definition, there have only been 17 instances of a White Christmas in Cincinnati dating back to 1916. That equates to 17 of 107, or just about 16% of the time.

The National Weather Service map below shows a breakdown, by percentage, of how likely all areas in the U.S. are to experience a White Christmas. No surprise, those along the Rockies as well as those furthest north have the greatest statistical chance of seeing snow on the ground Christmas morning.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Probabilities of seeing a White Christmas in the United States

Now remember, this is snow depth, so that does not mean that this is fresh snow. This could have been on the ground for days, but it just has to be one inch or greater. The last time that we observed a White Christmas in Cincinnati was back in 2017. The most snow we have ever seen for Christmas morning was 2004 when we had nine inches of snow on the ground. While the all-time probability is low at 16%, the last 30 years have been slightly better sitting at 20%. That is still only a 1 in 5 chance, but it is a little more promising.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner A breakdown of some White Christmas statistics for Cincinnati, OH.

If you lower your standards for a White Christmas to just seeing snowflakes of any sort then the probability jumps way higher. In 129 years worth of data, we have seen at least a trace of snow on Christmas day 55 times. That is still less than 50/50, but at 43% it is a little more promising.

Christmas is now less than two weeks away and that means our forecast window is starting to open up. Trying to forecast precipitation in the long term (past 7 days out) generally is a crapshoot and usually proves to be very inaccurate. With that said as of right now, all of the long-term computer models limit snow for the Tri-State and it doesn’t look too promising for snow lovers. The good news? There is still plenty of time for that to change.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Here is a look at the long term snowfall forecast over the next two weeks. While some areas could see snow showers, accumulation will likely finish well below the 1" criteria that we need to meet in order to see a White Christmas

In order for us to see snow we would need some cold air to come through, which isn’t something we have seen much of to start December. As a whole, the first 10 days of December have averaged 3.4 degrees warmer than normal. However, cold air is one thing that weighs in our favor if we are going to see snow between now and Christmas. The current outlook shows that the week before Christmas is likely to bring well BELOW normal temperatures to much of the U.S., including here in the Tri-State. That doesn’t guarantee that we will see snow, but it’s a start, right?

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Climate Prediction Center's Temperature Outlook for December 19 through December 25



Unfortunately, even with time to change, history tells us that it looks like we will be snowless for Christmas once again… unless we get a Christmas miracle. Either way, I hope your days are merry and bright.

