Is tornado season off to an alarming start for the Tri-State?

It's been an active four months for the start of 2024 when you look at the number of tornadoes, especially here in the Ohio Valley.

Ginger Zee posted this graphic below last week on Good Morning America and when you look at it, our area stands out. But has it really been THAT bad in the Tri-State? The answer is: NO.

GMA - ABC Ginger Zee's National Map



When you look at all the tornadoes reported so far in 2024, the Tri-State only has 6 reports. The bigger cluster of reports was in northern Ohio, southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

WCPO Local Tornado Numbers



Locally, we've seen tornadoes in the following locations:

WCPO Tornado locations



When you look at the number of tornadoes reported from January 1 to April 22 in the last 10 years, six really doesn't stand out as an alarming number.

It's very similar to the number of tornadoes reported last year. There are four years in the last decade that we saw zero tornadoes by this date. But 2020, wow! We saw 19 by April 22.