Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Forecast

We are less than 48 hours away from one of the most celebrated days of the year in Cincinnati — Cincinnati Red’s Opening Day!

It is an unofficial holiday for the Queen City, but while we’ll all be celebrating with the traditional parade, parties and a ballgame, will Mother Nature play nice?

The latest model trends continue to show that we will have some amazing weather for the 2024 opener, but that hasn't always been the case.

In the last 30 years, dating back to 1994, there has been measurable rain on 41% of Opening Days (12 of 29). To add to that, three Opening Days had snowflakes in that time period as well (1995, 2009, 2014). In fact, it has been quite pleasant over the last 30 seasons, not including 2020, which was in July due to the COVID shortened season. The average high temperature for Opening Day in Cincinnati the last 30 years is 61.4°.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Reds Opening Day Weather History

While we have had our fair share of rain on Opening Day, it might surprise you to know that there have been only three Opening Day postponements due to weather in the last 105 years — they all happened on three consecutive days.

Despite snow on Opening Day in 1977, and hail, sleet, snow and rain during a single Opening Day game in 1985, the only year the Reds didn't play the home opener as scheduled due to weather was 1966. That year we had three consecutive days of rain, which turned Crosley Field into a swamp. That washed out the ENTIRE three-game opening home series with the New York Mets. That also was the only year the Reds had to open on the road due to weather since 1887, until 2022, when the season started late due to the lockout. That year they opened in Atlanta.

That snow event in 1977 wasn't just a few flurries. In fact, four inches of snow fell overnight the night before Opening Day in 1977. Even that amount of snow couldn't postpone the game as the grounds crew cleared the AstroTurf field with front loaders and zambonis to remove the snow in time for the 2 p.m. start, which began on time. The Reds beat the Padres, 5-3.

The wackiest weather for an Opening Day game happened in 1985 at Riverfront Stadium. It featured two snow delays and one delay for rain, sleet and hail, in between periods of sunshine.

In 2000, a record Opening Day crowd of 55,996 turned out for the Reds debut of Ken Griffey Jr., at Cinergy Field. There was a three-hour rain delay before umpires called the game in the middle of the sixth inning. Because 5 1/2 innings had been completed, the game officially ended in a 3-3 tie, and all statistics counted. But the tie didn't. So the next day's game was the first official Reds game of 2000. The Expos won that one, 5-1.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Reds Opening Day Parade 2024

This year we won't have to worry about any of that. The day will start off chilly, but we should warm up enough for the start to the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which rolls off at noon. It should be cool to start, but at least we will have plenty of sunshine!

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Opening Day 2024 first pitch forecast

The forecast looks even better by first pitch with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunshine! There will be a slight breeze throughout the day, but overall it shouldn't be much of a factor.

So, whether you're hitting up the parade, the banks, or heading into Great American Ball Park, it should be a great day to be downtown. Cheers to Opening Day and Let's Go Reds!