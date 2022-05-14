Watching for isolated showers this weekend

Will this weekend's concert get rained out?? No! Is there still a chance for severe weather? Yes!
MARGINAL RISK- Saturday- damaging winds and hail possible
SLIGHT RISK- Sunday- damaging winds and hail possible
Saturday morning starts mild with morning temperatures in the mid 60s with and a mostly clear sky. Clouds increase by the afternoon. This is also when isolated showers, maybe thunderstorms, arrive. It is important to note than models have drastically reduced the amount of rain for today. There may be a couple quick moving showers around the start of the Garth Brooks concert, but it does not look like a washout.
Highs today will climb into the low 80s. Tonight, is partly cloudy and dry with lows in the 60s.
Most of Sunday stays partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Conditions should remain great for The Who concert.
Rain arrives late Sunday night into early Monday. Anything that pops up later Sunday, has the potential to turn strong to severe. Highs starting Monday will drop to the 70s.
SATURDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon/evening rain
High: 82
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 62
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Rain possible
High: 83
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain possible
Low: 57
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports