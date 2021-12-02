Warmer temperatures as sunshine returns

We've been waiting all week for this... warmer air is finally here!
Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm quickly thanks to the southwest wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. It pushes temperatures into the mid 50s by the noon hour and then up to 61 by 3 p.m. today. The sky also turns mostly sunny rather quickly, giving us a very nice day.
The wind settles down tonight as we cool to 38 under a mostly clear sky.
Friday will be another unseasonably warm day with a high around 60 degrees. The wind stays light throughout the day with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a GREAT day to get outside.
Temperatures cool for the start of the weekend but it's still mostly sunny and dry. We'll warm to 51 on Saturday.
Rain is likely to return on Sunday and it looks like temperatures will warm a little bit into the mid 50s.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as cold, breezy
Low: 46
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 61
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool, dry
Low: 38
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Light winds
High: 60
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Above average lows
Low: 38
==========