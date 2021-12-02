Warmer temperatures as sunshine returns

We've been waiting all week for this... warmer air is finally here!

Temperatures start in the mid 40s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm quickly thanks to the southwest wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. It pushes temperatures into the mid 50s by the noon hour and then up to 61 by 3 p.m. today. The sky also turns mostly sunny rather quickly, giving us a very nice day.

The wind settles down tonight as we cool to 38 under a mostly clear sky.

Friday will be another unseasonably warm day with a high around 60 degrees. The wind stays light throughout the day with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a GREAT day to get outside.

Temperatures cool for the start of the weekend but it's still mostly sunny and dry. We'll warm to 51 on Saturday.

Rain is likely to return on Sunday and it looks like temperatures will warm a little bit into the mid 50s.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold, breezy

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool, dry

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Light winds

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Above average lows

Low: 38

