Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer air to start the week but rain followed by possible snow moves in as well

Active weather week with rain and snow chances
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Spring Sunrise
Posted
and last updated

It’s cold this morning as we dip to the low 20s close to sunrise.

Temperatures will warm nicely, though. We'll be in the upper 40s today with a good amount of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around 60 in the afternoon. After sunset tomorrow, rain moves in along with windy conditions.

Rain will last overnight and into Wednesday for much of the day, and breezy conditions will accompany it. Wednesday night, we could see a rain/snow mix.

THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Still chilly
Low: 22

TODAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 48

TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 38

TOMORROW
Rain Late
Warmer
High: 59

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk