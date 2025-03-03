Warmer air to start the week but rain followed by possible snow moves in as well

It’s cold this morning as we dip to the low 20s close to sunrise.

Temperatures will warm nicely, though. We'll be in the upper 40s today with a good amount of sunshine.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around 60 in the afternoon. After sunset tomorrow, rain moves in along with windy conditions.

Rain will last overnight and into Wednesday for much of the day, and breezy conditions will accompany it. Wednesday night, we could see a rain/snow mix.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Still chilly

Low: 22

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 48

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 38

TOMORROW

Rain Late

Warmer

High: 59

