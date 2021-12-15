Warm temps & rain to end the week

MAIN POINTS:
- Few scattered showers before noon
- A couple more 60s
- Rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- Near average next week
Wednesday morning starts off with a few scattered shower moving across the Tri-State. These look to end by noon. Highs today will rise into the low 60s. We'll stay clear in the afternoon into the evening. Tonight's lows only drop to the low 50s. Wind gusts are expected to be up to 25 mph.
Thursday morning starts off with rain. That rain becomes heavy in the evening. We'll see highs in the low 60s again, with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Lows will drop to the upper 30s.
Friday and Saturday will also see decent chances of rain while temperatures will be in the low 50s. Based on the Excessive Rainfall Outlook, areas in the Tri-State could see rainfall amounts close to two inches.
Next week, we'll dry out and temperatures will fall back to normal December temperatures.
WEDNESDAY
AM showers
Winds 15 mph
High: 62
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very mild
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Rain starts in the AM
Heavy evening rain
High: 60
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain fades
Breezy
Low: 39
