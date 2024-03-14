Watch Now
Weather

Actions

VIDEO: Possible tornado touches down in Madison, Indiana

A possible tornado passed from Madison, Indiana into Kentucky while the area was under a Tornado Warning and sustaining strong storms. Video courtesy Daniel Felix.
Possible tornado crosses Ohio River at Madison, Indiana
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 16:51:33-04

MADISON, Ind. — A possible tornado touched down around 2 p.m. near Madison, Indiana along the Ohio River. Radar-indicated signatures confirmed that a tornado was on the ground around that time while the area was under a Tornado Warning.

Video shows debris spinning in the air over the Ohio River in that area.

You can watch that video below.

Possible tornado cross the Ohio River

Reported tornado in Hanover, Indiana

No injuries have been reported as of yet. Severe weather broke out across southeastern Indiana and parts of Northern Kentucky Thursday afternoon, prompting multiple Tornado Warnings from 2 p.m. through 4:15 p.m.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018