Turning up the heat a bit more on Tuesday

We are looking at another day that will be filled with sunshine here in the Tri-State and a little bit more heat. High pressure is sitting to the south, allowing for a light southwest wind during the day. Highs should reach 88 this afternoon. Dew points are in the low 60s giving a slightly sticky feeling outside.

Tonight's forecast is mostly clear and dry with a low of 66.

Humidity rises on Wednesday and we'll need to keep an eye on the radar for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours. An ongoing complex of storms will be on the move well out to our west on Wednesday morning and early afternoon, but by the time it arrives to the Tri-State, this should be diminishing and falling apart. Currently, we expect to see a few isolated storms between 2-8 p.m. but not a guaranteed chance. When storms do arrive, we'll need to monitor for the risk of severe storms. The SPC has a marginal risk of severe storms to our western half of the viewing area.

WCPO Wednesday chance for severe storms



Heat and humidity will work together on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to give us chances for scattered showers and storms at times. Dew points will be nearing the low 70s, making for a very muggy stretch of days as well.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit warmer

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm chance

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 70

