Tuesday severe weather: One of biggest threat for tornadoes we've had in recent years

Tuesday's risk for severe weather will include one of the biggest threats for tornadoes that we've seen in recent years.

We will be under a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day, and you should stay weather aware throughout the day.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect, with more in the video at the top of this story, and below:



Several tornadoes, possibly long track, are possible

Heavy rain and flooding potential

Timing mainly focused around Tuesday afternoon/evening

2-inch hail and 75 mph winds are possible

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tri-State under a "Moderate" risk for severe storms, which is threat level 4 of 5, a rating we don't see very often.

Tuesday morning starts with storms, that could become severe, but the bigger threat will likely come later in the afternoon and evening.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Moderate Risk for Severe Weather for Tuesday, April 2, 2024



All severe weather threats will be likely, and all threats could be significant.

This includes potential that we may see a tornado that is intense and long-track. This is one of the bigger tornado threats that we have been placed in recent years.

Hail stones of 2" or greater will be possible as well as wind gusts up to 75 mph.

The timing for this greatest threat will be between 4-10 p.m. Flash flooding will be possible with these storms as well.

In follow up to my last tweet: Tuesday's severe weather threat has increased potential for tornadoes, some of which could be intense & long-tracked. Hail potential of 2"+ & damaging winds of 75+ mph will be possible as well. Stay weather aware & make safety plans now #wcpo @wcpo pic.twitter.com/ly8Fk1hZhH — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) April 1, 2024

FLOODING

We are in a setup with a stalled boundary that will bring in round after round of rainfall. There could easily be spots that receive 2"-4" of rain over the next 48 hours. So, there is the chance for flooding/flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

WCPO Flood Watch



9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========