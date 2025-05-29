Tracking rain and storms as we head into the weekend

Waking up this morning, fog has set in for portions of the area. Visibility is down to around 1/4 a mile depending on where you are.

After the fog dissipates this morning, we will end up seeing a little sunshine today, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

Sun won't last long though as clouds will increase again into the evening and overnight hours. Rain then follows and overnight showers will be possible.

Tomorrow looks to be a soggy one. Showers and downpours possible throughout the morning and then a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms as well. Temperatures only reach 70 for a high.

Weekend looks great. Any rain from tomorrow moves out Saturda morning and we will be dry for the afternoon with a high in the mid-70s. Dry and sunny for Sunday in the mid-70s again.

Next week looks like our first taste of summer. Could have several days 80+.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy start with fog

Some PM Sunshine

High: 75

TONIGHT

Rain moves in

Warmer

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Showers

Few storms

High: 70

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========