Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m.

Storms rolling through early Wednesday
Posted at 2:50 AM, Feb 28, 2024
A tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m. for the Tri-State as our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day continues.

A line of storms is filling in to our west in central Indiana and it will start impacting the Tri-State shortly, producing strong to severe storms. Right now, the primary threat is damaging wind gusts but we still can't rule out an isolated tornado as the line fills in more.

The NWS sent up a special weather balloon overnight to sample the air mass and rotation is still present above us, so that's why the tornado threat still exists.

Storms are most likely from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and then scattered activity should fade by 11 a.m. After that, temperatures start cooling quickly! By noon we'll be down to 40 degrees and at 6 p.m. we'll be at 35 degrees.

Tonight we'll drop to 26 for a low with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday's forecast is cool and partly cloudy with a high of 43.

Another rain system moves south of us on Friday, producing some light showers during the day as highs warm to the upper 40s.

MORNING RUSH
Storms likely
Still warm
8 a.m.: 55

WEDNESDAY
Storms end, cloudy
Falling temperatures
4 p.m.: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Much colder
Low: 26

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly
High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Chilly
Low: 30

