TIMING: When storms move in today, risk of severe weather

The latest cold front will move through the Tri-State later this evening, bringing in showers and storms along with a risk for severe weather.

The morning and afternoon hours will be dry, warm and windy. Temperatures start at 53 and rise to 70 this afternoon. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. It's between 8 p.m. to midnight that we'll see a line of thunderstorms passing through the area and this is when we'll see our chance for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk for severe storms. It's still not an evening for widespread severe weather is likely, but a few cells could turn severe and will need to be monitored closely. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts, potentially downbursts. There's the potential for large hail, but it's a lower concern. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado developing in today's setup.

After the storms exit, temperatures will start to tumble as we head into the first official day of spring. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s on Thursday morning and likely won't increase throughout the day. The sky will be overcast, winds will be breezy and spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out. If we do see moisture move through, it could be rain to even snow mixed in at times.

Friday we are back to the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Warmer, dry

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Clouds build, warm and windy

Evening storms after 7 p.m.

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Windy

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Cloudy, colder and windy

Wintry mix at times

High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 29

