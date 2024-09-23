TIMING: Rain could impact Monday Night Football

We need rain. Period.

Do we have a chance for rain during Monday Night Football? Yes. But it's hard to get upset about it when we so desperately need precipitation in the Tri-State. Severe drought continues.

Monday morning will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures starting in the upper 60s. We'll stay dry through the early afternoon as temperatures only rise to 80 degrees.

It's later this evening that rain should move into the area and chances increase from west to east from 6 p.m. to midnight. Yes, this includes Paycor Stadium. This is mainly a rain chance but a few lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out in this timeframe.

WCPO 6 p.m. radar Monday



WCPO 8 p.m. radar Monday



We won't see as much rain between midnight and 6 a.m. but showers will get going again on Tuesday morning and rain looks likely through the early afternoon hours. This should be a light to steady rain at times. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s.

We should be dry Wednesday and Thursday. But for Friday and Saturday, we are watching a potential low pressure system coming up from the south to potentially bring more rain into the forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers and storms

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Staying cloudy

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Rounds of showers and storms

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

A few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========