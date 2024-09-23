TIMING: Rain could impact Monday Night Football

We need rain. Period.
Do we have a chance for rain during Monday Night Football? Yes. But it's hard to get upset about it when we so desperately need precipitation in the Tri-State. Severe drought continues.
Monday morning will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures starting in the upper 60s. We'll stay dry through the early afternoon as temperatures only rise to 80 degrees.
It's later this evening that rain should move into the area and chances increase from west to east from 6 p.m. to midnight. Yes, this includes Paycor Stadium. This is mainly a rain chance but a few lightning strikes and rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out in this timeframe.
We won't see as much rain between midnight and 6 a.m. but showers will get going again on Tuesday morning and rain looks likely through the early afternoon hours. This should be a light to steady rain at times. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s.
We should be dry Wednesday and Thursday. But for Friday and Saturday, we are watching a potential low pressure system coming up from the south to potentially bring more rain into the forecast.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 68
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Evening showers and storms
High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Staying cloudy
Low: 65
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Rounds of showers and storms
High: 75
TUESDAY NIGHT
A few showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 61
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
