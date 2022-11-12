Timing out rain and snow showers today

Snow and rain showers are expected to move into the southern part of the Tri-State around 8 a.m. These are expected to reach the central part of the Tri-State around 9 a.m. This will extend to the northern portion by 11 a.m. The rain/snow mix is expected to end around 3 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies. We are not expecting any of this to stick on the roads, but there could be accumulation on grassy areas. We have already reached our high. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the majority of the day. Tonight, a few flurries are possible with lows in the mid to upper 20s but feeling like the teens.
Clouds clear out for Sunday, but the cold air sticks around. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will feel like the teens to start off and eventually feeling like the mid 30s. Sunday night gets even colder with lows in the low 20s.
Highs stay in the 40s next week. There is also a chance to see more days with snow showers. Lows next week will stay below freezing with temperatures only in the low to mid 20s.
SATURDAY
Snow/rain showers
Falling temps
High: 39
SATURDAY NIGHT
Flurries
Very cold
Low: 27
SUNDAY
Mostly clear
Cool again
High: 41
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Even colder
Low: 24
