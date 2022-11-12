Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season

This morning brought the first accumulating snow to many across the Tri-State, especially to the west of town. Portions of Indiana, Kentucky, and even Ohio saw multiple inches of snow pile up through the middle of the day. It was the accumulating first snowfall at CVG since March 11 of earlier this year.

We have gotten plenty of photos and videos of the snow, but also a few measurement reports as well! Below is a list of the following reported totals we have received from the Tri-State:

3.0" - Oxford

2.3" - Cleves

2.0" - Dillsboro, IN

2.0" - Napoleon, IN

1.8" - Cheviot

1.7" - Union, KY

1.6" - Delhi

1.5" - Florence, KY

1.3" - Morrow

1.2" - Sharonville

1.2" - Wilder, KY"

1.2" - CVG Airport

1.0" - West Chester

0.5" - Wilmington