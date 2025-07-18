TIMELINE: When we'll dry out on Friday for several hours

No surprises here: There's a chance for showers and storms, and it will be very muggy. The key to the Friday outlook is when it will and when it won't rain. I've got you covered!

Friday morning starts with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This spotty activity is going to continue through the morning drive and into the early afternoon. It won't rain with every passing hour, but everyone will see the potential for rain during this time frame. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

It's around 4 to 6 p.m. that showers should fade to the south, and clouds will start to break up a little bit, too. The rest of the evening should be dry. So if you are looking for a better time to get outside without worries of storms, it's this evening.

Storms will likely be back on the radar on Saturday. The chance for rain in the morning is relatively low, but it looks like the better chance is in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. As usual, it's scattered activity.

And you can say rinse and repeat for Sunday!

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Scattered storms likely

Very muggy

Low: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Showers and storms likely

Heavy rain at times

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Spotty showers and storms

Still very muggy

High: 87

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========