TIMELINE: When we'll dry out on Friday for several hours

No surprises here: There's a chance for showers and storms, and it will be very muggy. The key to the Friday outlook is when it will and when it won't rain. I've got you covered!
Friday morning starts with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This spotty activity is going to continue through the morning drive and into the early afternoon. It won't rain with every passing hour, but everyone will see the potential for rain during this time frame. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.
It's around 4 to 6 p.m. that showers should fade to the south, and clouds will start to break up a little bit, too. The rest of the evening should be dry. So if you are looking for a better time to get outside without worries of storms, it's this evening.
Storms will likely be back on the radar on Saturday. The chance for rain in the morning is relatively low, but it looks like the better chance is in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. As usual, it's scattered activity.
And you can say rinse and repeat for Sunday!
MORNING RUSH
Spotty showers
Mostly cloudy, muggy
Low: 72
FRIDAY
Scattered storms likely
Very muggy
Low: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 71
SATURDAY
Showers and storms likely
Heavy rain at times
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 72
SUNDAY
Spotty showers and storms
Still very muggy
High: 87
