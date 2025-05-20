TIMELINE: When storms are most likely and strongest today

Showers and storms return to the area today, and there will be a chance for rain all day long. The focal point will be when we will most likely see our stronger showers and storms.

Showers and storms are developing out to our west early this morning, and this activity will push east into our area for the peak morning drive.

Hit-or-miss showers and isolated storms will continue for the rest of the morning. In the early afternoon, another round of showers and storms will pass from west to east. The strength of storms starts to rise as temperatures rise into the mid-60s.

For the rest of the afternoon and evening, rounds of showers and storms are likely, with a few strong to severe storms possible. This could happen anywhere between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. The SPC has our area at a slight risk for severe storms. This includes damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be a threat today.

Low pressure moves through tonight, shutting down rainfall. Temperatures will cool to 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy behind the front, with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few light showers could occur in the afternoon.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only topping out at 60 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 55

TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Stronger evening storms

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers fade

Mostly cloudy

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated, light showers

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A few sprinkles

Low: 45

