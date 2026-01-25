TIMELINE: Snow likely all day, road conditions may be hazardous

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as the winter storm is here!

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Monday.

WCPO Winter Storm Warning

Snow has been slowly accumulating since Saturday evening and now as we wake up on Sunday morning, you can see the impact of this snowstorm.

Moderate snowfall will come down throughout the day. This means that roads will continue to be snow-covered all day long and some will stay that way well into Monday as it will take a long time for road crews to clear everything. In total, 8-12" of snow is possible by late Sunday evening.

WCPO Sunday afternoon snowfall, sleet to the southeast

Lesser amounts to the southeast are possible due to sleet falling Sunday afternoon, but even there, the minimum amount of snow would be around 6" and then sleet would fall on top of that. This includes Mason and Robertson County, KY.

WCPO Snowfall Totals

Bitterly cold air will then take over when the snow stops falling late tonight. And the wind isn't going to make it any easier on us.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Monday. Wind chills between -10 and -15 degrees are possible.

Then an EXTREME COLD WATCH is in effect for Monday evening to Tuesday morning. Wind chills down to -25 degrees will be possible.

WCPO Tuesday morning wind chills

SUNDAY MORNING

Widespread snow

Snow covered roads

Low: 15

SUNDAY

Snow falls all day, difficult travel

Wind chill 10 or colder

High: 20

SUNDAY NIGHT

Light snow to flurries

Very cold, wind chill -10

Low: 5

MONDAY

Partly cloudy, very cold

Travel issues continue

High: 12

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, wind chill -20

Dangerously cold

Low: -4

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========