TIMELINE: Here's what you need to know about Tuesday’s severe weather threat

CINCINNATI — Tuesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential of strong and severe storms during the morning and again in the afternoon.

A low-pressure system, which is impacting the Central Plains Monday, will continue northeast through the United States overnight into Tuesday. This will push just to the northwest of the Ohio River Valley by Tuesday morning putting us in the “sweet spot” for severe weather during the morning and again in the afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Severe Weather Outlook



The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the Tri-State in its outlook for severe weather Tuesday. We are included in a Slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for storms. Don’t let that “lessened” category fool you, we still have the potential for severe storms but there are a few variables that are in question. Let’s get into it.

STORM IMPACTS

We will have two rounds of storms on Tuesday. For the morning, the main threat is the potential for damaging straight-line winds of 60 mph, however, we can’t rule out the threat for an embedded tornado if we get developing rotation within the storms. That however looks less likely in the morning. Severe wind gusts of 60+ mph remains our primary threat during the afternoon, however we will also have potential for large hail, of 1 inch in diameter or greater, as well as a few isolated tornadoes. These are more likely if supercell storms develop. The bigger threats for these will be into Ohio & Northern Kentucky.

WCPO Tuesday's Severe Storm Impacts

Heavy rain and flooding is also a threat, but that remains low. Most areas will receive near a half inch, but localized stronger storms will have potential to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain, which would increase a flash flood threat.

TIMELINE:

As mentioned before, we will have two rounds of potential severe weather on Tuesday. That first wave will be a big concern for the morning rush. A warm front will push in from the storms will push in after 3 a.m. bringing with it a wave of steady rain and storms. It is along this front where we have the better threat at spin, which could create that tornado threat. It is more likely that we will see storms push into the Tri-State around 5 a.m. before exciting by 10 a.m. If these linger later into the afternoon, that will greatly impact our afternoon threat.

After the warm front moves in we will be in the “warm sector” of the storm which will mean we will see rising temperatures and maybe even sunshine.

Tomorrow is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of strong & severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, & even a few isolated tornadoes are possible. Here is a look at the timeline when some communities will see storms. #OHwx #CincyWX #INwx #NKYwx #WCPO @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Q22dUkB4kf — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) May 2, 2022

WCPO 7AM Tuesday Future Radar

Our window for round 2 will open around 3 p.m. Tuesday as a cold front starts to near central Indiana. Storms will originally start out as individual cells before likely merging into a line of storms, squall-line, as it moves towards the east. It is at this time, where storms are individualized, that our tornado threat looks greatest.

WCPO 3PM Tuesday Future Radar.jpg

WCPO 5PM Tuesday Future Radar.jpg

Storms will last through the evening commute before moving out of our area around 9 p.m. Shortly thereafter we will see the passage of the cold front, which will cut off any threat for storms.

WCPO 8PM Tuesday Future Radar

WHAT WE NEED TO WATCH:

When forecasting storms we look for many ingredients, but there are four main factors that really determine severe weather. I use the acronym of S.L.I.M. This covers Shear, Lift, Instability, & Moisture. Shear is a measure of the spin in the atmosphere, which you need for storms to turn and strengthen. Lift is what helps these storms develop with an upward motion to push the storms higher in the atmosphere. Instability measures the energy in the atmosphere for storms to feed off of. The higher those level get, the stronger storms are able to become. Lastly, Moisture. You can’t have storms without moisture, but the higher the levels, the better the threat for strong storms & tornadoes.

The biggest question for Tuesday afternoon will be whether or not we are able to destabilize enough after the morning rounds of showers and storms and if so, will there be enough shear/twist in the atmosphere at the same time.

WCPO Potential atmosphere rotation Tuesday afternoon

If the morning rain lasts longer than expected, or we don’t see as much warming through the middle of the day, that will limit our daytime heating which drastically could drop our energy levels. A benchmark value for energy is around 1,000 J/KG and it looks like most of us should reach that mark if those morning storms are gone by 10 a.m. The warmer we get on Tuesday; the more energy will be available.

WCPO Expected available energy for storms Tuesday afternoon



Another question is whether or not we have enough moisture available for the storms. Dewpoints of 65°F and greater are usually the target for severe storm potential. If we see an influx of higher moisture, then our instability will also increase which would amplify our threat for storms. Right now, the better variables look to be across Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Either way, the threat is there and needs to be monitored.

WCPO Expected Dewpoints for Tuesday afternoon & evening. The measure moisture in our atmosphere

As always, make sure to stay weather alert Tuesday. We will have coverage for you on-air when need, but you can also stream coverage this afternoon on your WCPO Phone App as well as on our streaming app on your Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV devices. Keep checking in for the latest updates as we get closer and closer.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

