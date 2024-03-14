Threat for severe storms returns later today

Showers and storms are back in the forecast for this afternoon and tonight and some storms could pack a punch, so let's break down what's going on.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our viewing area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms and even a "slight risk" to the north.

Some isolated showers and storms moved through early Thursday morning but it looks like most of us won't deal with rain for the peak morning drive. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.

It's in the early afternoon hours that scattered showers and storms should return to the Ohio Valley. We'll warm to the low 70s by that point too. While there isn't a ton of consistency in the weather model runs, there is the potential to see scattered storms between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. If these storms develop, we could see a few stronger to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

But there's also the chance that the afternoon activity doesn't do a ton. The more likely potential for showers and storms will be overnight, closer to midnight to 4 a.m. A more defined line of showers and storms will move in overnight, with the continued threat for severe storms. By the time most of you head out the door on Friday morning, the rain left over will be spotty and light.

Spotty showers linger through midday Friday before tapering off. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Friday morning and then slowly cool later in the day as northwest winds bring in cooler air.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 59. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated shower chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Strong to severe storms possible

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Morning showers, mostly cloudy

Slowly cooling temps

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cooling down still

Partly cloudy

Low: 39

