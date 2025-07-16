Stormy Wednesday but will it clear in time for the FCC match?

It's another day with very high humidity levels and chances of thunderstorms. However, the timing will differ from what we experienced yesterday, so let's get into it, especially for those headed to the FCC match tonight.

The morning will start with scattered showers and storms, which will include heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures are in the mid-70s. We will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms into the midday and early afternoon hours. It looks like showers and storms will begin shifting to the east around 5 to 7 p.m., and the clouds will decrease too. This should leave us with a dry window to enjoy the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium tonight.

Today's high will be around 87, with a heat index of 95 degrees again. There is also a marginal risk of severe storms, but this is primarily due to the potential for damaging wind gusts.

Thursday will start dry but still very muggy, with a low of 73 degrees. We will then see scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrow's high of 90 will feel like 98-100 degrees. Again, there will be a marginal risk of severe storms for the potential damaging wind.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered storms

Very muggy

Low: 74

WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Feels like 95 degrees

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 73

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, very muggy

Afternoon showers and storms

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Mostly cloudy, very muggy

Low: 72

