Stormy and humid pattern continues but there are a windows without storms

The phrase "air you wear" will be something we have to contend with all week long. We will also see daily chances for storms. But we are here to help you pinpoint when and where our best rain chances are each day.

Scattered storms moved through overnight, producing some decent downpours. This will leave us with very muggy conditions as the sun rises this morning at 6:25 a.m. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. While we could see an isolated shower on the radar, most will not have to drive into work with rain today.

A stationary boundary is sitting along the Ohio River today. This will be a spot where isolated storms can redevelop in the early afternoon hours for locations to the south. With time, showers will fade, and we should be looking at a partly cloudy sky and a dry forecast after 5 p.m. Highs rise to 86 today, with feels-like temperatures in the low 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, dry, and very muggy.

Tuesday brings another storm chance. This time, everyone will see the potential for showers and storms, with the best chance after 2 p.m. The high rises to 88 with those high levels of humidity again. Severe weather is not expected, but don't be surprised if the afternoon storms produce a healthy downpour.

