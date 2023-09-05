Storms pop today, breaking down when

It's day 4 of our latest heatwave!

It's a warm and muggy start to Tuesday as we return to work and school. Temperatures start in the low 70s and warm to 90 this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy for much of the day. There's also the chance to see a few pop up storms this afternoon. These would be isolated but where they do pop, downpours would be expected as storms slowly move northeast. Storms will be possible after 2 p.m. and up through sunset. Today's high of 92° will feel more like 94°.

Tonight's forecast is warm, muggy and partly cloudy with a low of 70.

A cold front is finally heading into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring in the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Temperatures rise to 87 and it will still be muggy.

Drier air starts to move into the area to finish the week. Thursday's high still hits 84 and then Friday we are into the upper 70s. Small rain chances will still be around these two days and into the weekend but it's only a minor chance in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Pop up afternoon storms

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty storms

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 78

