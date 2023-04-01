Storm Filled night leads to chilly and windy Saturday

It was a loud and active weather night in the region. From the looks of it, our friends in Indiana got it the worst. Several likely tornadoes around Indianapolis left multiple neighbors filled with debris.

For us, we had several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with 60+mph winds. Thankfully, no tornadoes (that we have seen/heard about) but a few areas of storm damage have been reported.

The severe threat has moved out but we are still going to feel the affects of the cold front today.

There's a chance for a lingering shower throughout the day but overall, we are dry for your Saturday. Temperatures start in the mid 50s before starting to fall around noon. Expect a chilly 2nd half of the day as we end up in the low 40s by dinner.

Cam

Along with the cool temperatures, it will be very windy as well. This will make it feel quite chilly as gusts will reach 50mph for some. The entire area is under a Wind Advisory until later this afternoon.

Sunday looks better as winds will be much calmer and we see mostly sunny skies. It will be chilly in the morning but an afternoon high close to 60.

THIS MORNING

Storms Gone

Wind continues

Temp: 53

SATURDAY

Isolated showers Early & windy

Falling temperatures

High: 57 (around noon)

TONIGHT

Calming down

Clear &

colder

Low: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========