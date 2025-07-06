Steamy today, storms tomorrow

The heat continues to wrap up the weekend!
Highs will reach the mid-90s today with a heat index near 100. It's one of those days that you'll want to take it easy and look for ways to stay cool and hydrated.
There is also a chance for a few afternoon downpours and storms. It will not be a total washout, but some neighborhoods could get caught under a quick storm or a heavy burst of rain.
Looking ahead to Monday, rain and storm chances go up as a cold front moves in. Right now we are not expecting anything severe, but a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out.
SUNDAY
Hot and humid
Isolated rain/storm
High: 95
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Very mild
Low: 71
MONDAY
Quick warm up
Afternoon storms
High: 90
