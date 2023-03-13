Bursts of snow possible Monday

Who's ready to see some snowfall?

A narrow band of snow is moving across the Tri-State early this morning. It shouldn't be enough to stick to roads but you may notice a little on rooftops or grassy surfaces. Temperatures cool to the low 30s under a cloudy sky elsewhere. I don't expect this snow to impact the morning travel. At the worst, we are looking at a few wet spots on the roads. Temperatures start around the freezing mark.

Additional scattered snow showers will develop today but this won't just be pockets of flurries. We are looking at intermittent bursts of snow that could reduce visibility at times. This begins around the noon hour and will continue for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall rates could be intense enough to produce some minor accumulations but again, we expect a lot of this to melt quickly due to ground and pavement temperatures.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Winds will be in from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday afternoon spotty snow showers



Flurries will be possible overnight but the hit or miss snow showers come to an end. Temperatures cool to 25 under a mostly cloudy sky tonight.

Tuesday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and still below normal for this time of year. We'll only warm to 38 degrees. 52 is considered "seasonal" for mid March.

There aren't any big weather systems coming through for several days and temperatures will start to bounce back nicely on Thursday closer to the 60 degree mark. It looks like Friday will be our next chance for scattered showers across the Tri-State. After this system exits, cooler air will spill in for the coming weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated snow showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 31

MONDAY

Scattered snow showers

Low visibility at times due to bursts of snow

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

A few flurries

Mostly cloudy

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT

Fewer clouds

Chilly

Low: 23

