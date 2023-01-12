Showers and storms likely for the morning rush

Rain will make a statement and could lead to a messy morning commute for many of us, so where's what you need to know before you head out. But be sure to turn on your TV this morning as we'll be tracking what's happening now, detailing any flooding concerns and breaking down traffic impacts.

Showers will move in quickly from the southwest and we'll go from very little on the radar at 4 a.m. to nearly widespread rain by 6 a.m. and heavier showers taking over. Weather models have consistently placed heavy rain over the metro area and so many of our main roads between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. So there's no doubt this could slow down travel. Heavy rain can lead to hydroplaning, lower traction and accidents, so take your time and allot for more time for morning travel.

Rounds of showers are likely to continue throughout the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible along with some gusty winds with those storms. We'll warm to 55.

Then the cold front passes and temperatures begin to fall as winds switch to the northwest and turn gusty. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph will be present this afternoon, gusting up to 35 mph. This forces temperatures to fall to 45 by the evening drive and produce additional showers.

We've been monitoring the potential for snow on the the back side of this system and it still doesn't look alarming. We could see isolated snow showers developing tonight and on Friday. But it's not a lot of moisture so if we do see some light snow, it would be a trace amount, maybe a few tenths of an inch of snow. Friday's big story will be the big drop in temperatures with highs only in the mid 30s.

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely, heavy for many

Isolated storms

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Rounds of rain likely

Gusty afternoon winds, falling temps

High: 55

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light snow possible, trace amounts

Cooling quickly

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Overcast

Isolated snow showers

High: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Much colder

Low: 25

