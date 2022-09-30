Watch Now
Remnants of Ian head toward the Ohio Valley this weekend

A stretch of ideal temperatures
Posted at 3:33 AM, Sep 30, 2022
It's another cool start to the day and we are looking at an ideal forecast to finish off the work week. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to 71 this afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. For Friday night football games, kick off temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Friday Night Football Forecast
Clouds will increase overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Ian start pushing west into the Ohio Valley. No rain is expected tonight and lows will be milder in the low 50s.

The weekend forecast will be mostly cloudy and mild, but the big question still revolves around Ian and how much rain we do or don't get from this system.

Saturday, the morning hours will be dry and mostly cloudy. It's in the afternoon that showers will be possible, mainly for our towns east of I-75. Farther west, while I can't completely rule out rain, you chance is lower and the bulk of the day should be dry.

Saturday Rain chance
Scattered showers will continue overnight for those of you to the east but this will be fading.

Sunday is another mostly cloudy to overcast day as the cloud deck from Ian is still over the Ohio Valley. The weather models have continued the trend of dry weather on Sunday with highs near the 70 degree mark.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 44

FRIDAY
Sunshine
Ideal Fall day
High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Not as chilly
Low: 52

SATURDAY
Overcast
Isolated showers to the east
High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT
A few showers to the east
Cloudy
Low: 56

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 70

