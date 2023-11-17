Rain to start the morning, cooling down

Rain is the story for our Friday forecast!

Showers will fill in on the radar more as we approach 8 a.m. and then we'll see nearly widespread showers for several hours. After 2 p.m., the cold front pushes off to the east but some lingering light rain will hang around behind the front for a few more hours. By the evening rush, rain should be exiting the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 60s.

We'll see a reduction of clouds tonight and temperatures that cool to the mid 30s.

Sunshine is back for the weekend and so is cooler air. We'll top out at 51 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday.

Next week is a big travel week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Isolated showers come in on Monday later in the day but it looks like Tuesday will be a wet day across the region. As cold air comes in behind this system, it's possible that we could see a wintry mix Tuesday night. Wednesday will be dry but very windy as highs only reach the mid to low 40s!

MORNING RUSH

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Showers likely before 2 p.m.

Lighter, isolated afternoon showers

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Sunshine again

A touch milder

High: 56

