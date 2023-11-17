Watch Now
Rain to start the morning, cooling down

Heavier rain for the morning rush
Posted at 3:30 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 03:30:06-05

Rain is the story for our Friday forecast!

Showers will fill in on the radar more as we approach 8 a.m. and then we'll see nearly widespread showers for several hours. After 2 p.m., the cold front pushes off to the east but some lingering light rain will hang around behind the front for a few more hours. By the evening rush, rain should be exiting the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 60s.

We'll see a reduction of clouds tonight and temperatures that cool to the mid 30s.

Sunshine is back for the weekend and so is cooler air. We'll top out at 51 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday.

Next week is a big travel week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Isolated showers come in on Monday later in the day but it looks like Tuesday will be a wet day across the region. As cold air comes in behind this system, it's possible that we could see a wintry mix Tuesday night. Wednesday will be dry but very windy as highs only reach the mid to low 40s!

MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 57

FRIDAY
Showers likely before 2 p.m.
Lighter, isolated afternoon showers
High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 34

SATURDAY
Sunshine
Seasonal
High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 31

SUNDAY
Sunshine again
A touch milder
High: 56

