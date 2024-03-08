Rain returns today, when the winds pick up too

Do you have your umbrella? It's time to double check the backseat because you'll need it today!

Spotty, light showers begin this morning with an overcast sky. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and slowly warming during the day. We'll end up in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. But this big story today is just the rounds of rainfall. Most of the morning rain is spotty and light. But rain is much more likely during the peak evening rush. This is when we could see a few downpours too. If there's a silver lining to the dreary day, we are not expecting severe weather today.

WCPO Friday morning rain



WCPO Friday evening rainfall



Showers are likely to continue tonight and Saturday. It's Saturday afternoon that the wind also picks up. We'll see breezy winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The warmest air on Saturday comes in early that morning. Temperatures will slowly fall during the day due to the wind direction. By noon, we'll be down to 50 and by 4 p.m. we will be at 45 degrees.

WCPO Breezy Saturday



Sunday's forecast is finally going to be dry but there are some elements you should know about. First, It's still going to be breezy with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Second, it's cooler with a high of only 45 degrees. Finally, it's the start of Daylight Saving time, thus the loss of an hour of sleep.

Next week's forecast looks fantastic. We'll see more sunshine and temperatures will rebound nicely, eventually getting back up toward 70 on Thursday!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Rain likely

Isolated downpours

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Heavy at times

Low: 51

SATURDAY

Rain continues

Turning windy

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain ends

Staying breezy

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler and breezy

High: 46

