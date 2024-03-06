Watch Now
Rain lingers for Wednesday morning

Overcast and cooler today
Posted at 3:22 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 03:32:09-05

It's a soggy start to our Wednesday forecast!

Showers have lingered into Wednesday morning due to a slow moving cold front. We'll see steady, light showers across much of the area through the morning drive. We'll also see a few pockets of fog with lower visibility too. Temperatures start around 55. Here's the thing about the temperature today, it's not going up! We'll stay in the mid 50s all day long. Rain will be on the radar for many of us until around midday and then we'll dry out. But the sky will stay overcast.

It's still cloudy tonight with a low of 41 degrees.

Thursday's sky will at time's allow a few more rays of sunshine through. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day with a high of 58 degrees.

Our one dry day is just that, singular. We'll get right back into rain chances for Friday and Saturday with our next round of low pressure. Currently, severe weather doesn't look like an issue for us. We'll top out at 62 on Friday and 56 on Saturday.

Sunday is the start of Daylight Saving Time! Don't forget we "spring forward", or also known as losing an hour of sleep. Sunday will be cool and seasonal with a high of 48 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Overcast, mild
Low: 55

WEDNESDAY
Steady temps
Rain ends by midday, overcast
High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Cooler
Low: 41

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Dry
Low: 47

