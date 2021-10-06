Rain is back today with a few thunderstorms

It's a mostly cloudy start to the day and the is no fog to report or worry about this morning. That alone is a huge improvement in early travel. Temperatures are in the mid 60s.

I can't rule out a very small rain chance this morning because moisture is building down to the south. This is the system that will produce scattered showers and isolated thunder later today. Our best chances for rain will be from 2 p.m. to midnight. This isn't a shield of rain moving in but instead spotty cells. With the thunderstorms, a few downpours will be possible as well. Temperatures warm to 77 today.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible in the morning, through midday and up through the evening time frame. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will end up in the mid 70s.

This same rain system will continue to influence our forecast on Friday. While we may start the day dry, a few spotty, light showers could redevelop in the afternoon and evening hours. This means we could see some rain around for Friday night football. Check back for updates on the timing!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon showers and storms

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Showers likely

A few thunderstorms

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain continues

Cloudy

Low: 61

