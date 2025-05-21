Rain chances return today, but much lighter and not severe

Severe weather chances and soaking showers have left the Tri-State for several days. This doesn't mean we'll be completely dry, though.

Today's forecast will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 68 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 mph. In the afternoon hours, light showers will redevelop. There is only a 30% chance of rain, so it will be isolated on the radar, and many locations will not see rainfall today.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 48 degrees.

Thursday is another mostly cloudy day, and it will be noticeably cooler. Highs will only rise to 60 degrees. Normal for this time of year is 76 degrees, so this is quite the departure from normal.

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Friday. Temperatures will start around 45 degrees that morning and warm to 64. It's a cool day, but pleasant.

The weekend ahead is a big one for outdoor plans and gatherings. Saturday is the best-looking day with highs in the upper 60s and a partly cloudy sky. It should be a rain-free day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain chances in our southern locations. Monday will also bring a rain chance. But the timing of those rain chances will come into focus more, so check back for details!

Stay tuned for a video update on the latest weather trends and forecasts!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

A few sprinkles

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler again

Low: 45

