Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain chances continue this week

A closer look at daily rain chances. Expect hit-or-miss showers today and additional showers and storms this weekend.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Posted
and last updated

Grab an umbrella for Tuesday morning—light rain is possible, especially in northern Kentucky. Temps start in the upper 30s and low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies all day.

A few spotty showers may linger, and highs will reach around 50°. Another light rain chance arrives in the evening before drying out overnight.

A touch warmer on Wednesday with highs near 54 and a slight chance for rain.

Thursday’s Reds Opening Day starts sunny! Clouds increase later, with a slight rain chance by 7 p.m. Highs near 60°—right on track for late March.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we expect more rain and storms, with the chance for some stronger storms by Sunday. A lot can happen between now and the weekend, but we want you to follow up as the system develops.

RUSH HOUR
Mostly cloudy
Light rain early
Low: 39

TUESDAY
Light showers off and on
Mostly cloudy
High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT
Light rain possible
Mostly cloudy
Low: 35

WEDNESDAY
Becoming cloudy
Slight PM rain
Highs: 54

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk