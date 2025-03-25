Rain chances continue this week

Grab an umbrella for Tuesday morning—light rain is possible, especially in northern Kentucky. Temps start in the upper 30s and low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies all day.
A few spotty showers may linger, and highs will reach around 50°. Another light rain chance arrives in the evening before drying out overnight.
A touch warmer on Wednesday with highs near 54 and a slight chance for rain.
Thursday’s Reds Opening Day starts sunny! Clouds increase later, with a slight rain chance by 7 p.m. Highs near 60°—right on track for late March.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we expect more rain and storms, with the chance for some stronger storms by Sunday. A lot can happen between now and the weekend, but we want you to follow up as the system develops.
RUSH HOUR
Mostly cloudy
Light rain early
Low: 39
TUESDAY
Light showers off and on
Mostly cloudy
High: 51
TUESDAY NIGHT
Light rain possible
Mostly cloudy
Low: 35
WEDNESDAY
Becoming cloudy
Slight PM rain
Highs: 54
