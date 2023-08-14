Rain and storms for your Monday

Scattered showers and storms are moving in from out west. They'll increase into the early parts of the morning. Humidity will be on the rise for the early in the morning as the wind turns to the southeast. Temperatures will stay into the upper 60s and low 70s. Storms will become wider spread as we get closer to day break and will likely impact the morning commute.
There is another risk for some strong and severe storms on Monday, mainly during the afternoon.. Temperatures will be into the low 80s. The front will pass through during the middle of the afternoon which would be the trigger mechanism for afternoon storms. The main question is whether or not we will be able to recover fast enough from the morning rain for storms to be strong. Highs on Monday will be into the low to mid 80s.
From there we will cool down for the middle of the week. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 60s, possibly the upper 50s, behind the front. Highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday, which will be refreshing!
THIS MORNING
Scattered Rain and storms
Becoming muggy
Low: 69
MONDAY
Showers and Storms
Some heavy & strong
High: 82
MONDAY NIGHT
Clearing out
Cooling off
Low: 63
