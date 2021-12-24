Rain diminishes overnight

With wet weather ending overnight, the real story is that two more rainmakers are heading our way. In the meantime, rain will likely be gone by the time you're out the door. We only have a chance for showers at daybreak as lows drop to the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the low to mid 50s. However, another rainmaker with push moisture into the Tri-State later in the day. An umbrella will most likely be necessary in the evening and night-time hours.

After only a slight chance for rain Thursday morning, it'll be a mostly cloudy day. Then, some sun breaks out on Friday. In fact, Friday's afternoon temps climb to the mid to upper 50s. Rain is again possible toward midnight and is likely on Saturday to start the New Year. The cold front triggering the rain will also sweep in much colder air. So, we are tracking Sunday's forecast closely as some of the indicators are pointing to a rain/snow mix or all light snow for us.

OVERNIGHT

Rain diminishes by daybreak

Low:48

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon rain develops

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain ending

Cloudy

Low: 47

==========

